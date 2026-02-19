Bulletin AM briefing: South Korea’s ex-president jailed – and today’s other top stories
- Here are five of this morning’s top stories.
- South Korea’s ex-president has been jailed for life for leading an insurrection.
- Trump has hit out at Starmer over plans to lease the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
- The UK will impose a 48-hour takedown rule for abusive online images.
- Australian police have seized Trump and Netanyahu posters from a cafe under new hate laws.
- A groundbreaking programme is helping children to recover after brain cancer.
