Bulletin PM briefing: Starmer clings on and police probe Andrew claims
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Starmer’s cabinet rushes to support him as prime minister fights to save his job.
- Police examining new claim that Andrew ‘gave confidential reports to Epstein’.
- Nursery worker found guilty of sexually abusing young children.
- Marco Rubio labels Jimmy Lai’s sentence ‘unjust’ and calls for parole.
- Sadiq Khan’s ‘ultimate goal’ is for the UK to rejoin the EU – here’s why.
