Bulletin PM briefing: Trump has ‘nothing to hide’, snow latest and railway explosion
- Here are five stories from today that you may have missed.
- Trump says he ‘has nothing to hide’ after Epstein files U-turn.
- Met Office snow forecast with amber cold health alert in force for parts of UK.
- Railway explosion targeting weapons for Ukraine an ‘unprecedented act of sabotage’.
- Pilot’s stunning confession after trying to disable plane engines mid-flight.
- Anthony Joshua vows to show ‘no mercy’ as Netflix fight with Jake Paul is confirmed.