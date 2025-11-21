Bulletin world briefing: Killer floods, grizzly bear attack and chaos at Cop30
- Here are five news stories from around the world that you need to know today.
- Dozens killed as flooding and landslides hammer Vietnam.
- Grizzly bear attacks school group leaving two children seriously hurt.
- Russian glide bomb kills five after apartment block hit in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia.
- Bus crashes off bridge and into river leaving 16 dead and dozens injured in Cambodia.
- Chaos at Cop30 in Brazil as serious fire rips through buildings.