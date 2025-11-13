Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

World briefing: Police shooting bears, fortune teller arrested and drugs disguised as tea

A member of Japan Self-Defence Forces holds a shield during a practice setting up a bear trap
A member of Japan Self-Defence Forces holds a shield during a practice setting up a bear trap (REUTERS)
  • Why police in Japan are now allowed to shoot bears. Read more here.
  • ‘Fortune teller’ arrested in Australia accused of £35m fraud operation. Read more here.
  • The South Korean holiday island where drugs keep washing up disguised as oolong tea. Read more here.
  • ‘Funeral of democracy’ claims as Pakistan army chief given major new powers. Read more here.
  • Trump peace deal falls apart after soldier killed in fighting on Thailand-Cambodia border. Read more here.

