World briefing: Police shooting bears, fortune teller arrested and drugs disguised as tea
- Why police in Japan are now allowed to shoot bears. Read more here.
- ‘Fortune teller’ arrested in Australia accused of £35m fraud operation. Read more here.
- The South Korean holiday island where drugs keep washing up disguised as oolong tea. Read more here.
- ‘Funeral of democracy’ claims as Pakistan army chief given major new powers. Read more here.
- Trump peace deal falls apart after soldier killed in fighting on Thailand-Cambodia border. Read more here.