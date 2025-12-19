Premier League preview: Amorim hits out, Liverpool injury boost and will Pep leave City?
- The Premier League’s busy festive period has arrived and here are five of the biggest stories ahead of the weekend.
- Man United boss Ruben Amorim takes aim at his own players’ attitude.
- Pep Guardiola reveals stance on his Man City future amid exit rumours.
- Key Arsenal star is ‘not far’ from timely return, says Mikel Arteta.
- Liverpool handed double injury boost ahead of Tottenham clash.
- The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 17.