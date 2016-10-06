30 iconic Independent front pages: Classic, with a twist

1/30 7 October 1986 What was striking about the first print edition at the time was its fresh design and clean layout, taking a highly traditional product, the broadsheet newspaper, and giving it a modern twist. It was an immediate success and pushed many of its competitors to re-think their own “look” and their journalism.

2/30 17 April 1989 James Dalrymple’s reporting was prescient; as has only now been officially acknowledged, the South Yorkshire Police were culpable in the deaths of 96 football fans at the Hillsborough football ground.

3/30 5 June 1989 The headline recalls the historical description of atrocities committed by Japanese forces during their invasion of China in the 1930s – then it was “the rape of Nanking”. The Chinese leadership’s repression of democratic protests shocked the world.

4/30 10 November 1989 One of the indisputable epoch-making events of the last half of the 20th century, the fall of the Wall rapidly led to the collapse of the Soviet occupation of eastern Europe and of the USSR itself. This sense of the “end of history” also spelled the end of the Cold War that had lasted almost half a century; though old animosities between Russia and the West were to return.

5/30 28 January 1990 Such had been the success of The Independent as a six-day offering, and reacting to consumer demand, The Independent on Sunday was launched. Under a series of distinguished editors it carved out a reputation for taking a brave stance on many crucial issues, such as reform of the law on cannabis and equal rights for the LGBT community.

6/30 12 February 1990 The release of Nelson Mandela after 27 years in captivity was an event that changed his country, his continent and the world. South Africa, the last redoubt of white supremacy on the planet, was also going to face peaceful revolutionary change and the end of apartheid. The choice before the regime was whether that would be through a violent revolution or peaceful democratic transition. President FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela guided their country through a remarkable transformation, and saved much bloodshed as a result.

7/30 23 November 1990 ‘It’s a funny old world’ was the remark famously made by Margaret Thatcher when she had been rejected by her own party. A political giant, she had won three general elections in a row and transformed the economy, politics and society. Many had expected her to go “on and on” as she once herself predicted.

8/30 2 August 1993 The long agony that was the break-up of Yugoslavia was covered in intensely painful detail by The Independent. For the first time since the Second World War death camps appeared on European soil, and the plight of the besieged city of Sarajevo was for too long ignored by Western governments who insisted nothing could be done about the starvation and murder unfolding there. The Independent stood for practical, intelligent humanitarian intervention here and elsewhere, and, after too long a delay, public opinion and governments moved to provide air cover and peacekeeping forces.

9/30 2 May 1997 Though long expected, Tony Blair’s landslide victory in the 1997 general election changed the face of politics. The Independent applauded his progressive agenda and pledge to clear away sleaze – but also held him and his pledge to “not let you down” to account, particularly over his grievous errors in Iraq.

10/30 12 September 2001 A moment that made the world stop and stare. The images told the story and, though so familiar today, retain their power to shock and dismay.

11/30 29 January 2004 Long expected to be a “whitewash”, the Hutton Report lived down to expectations in its treatment of the Blair government and its media strategy during and after the illegal invasion of Iraq. This cover made the point powerfully.

12/30 16 May 2004 One of a number of distinguished guest editors, Bono commissioned Damien Hirst to create this artwork for our cover. The ironic title drew attention to the everyday sufferings of the world’s poor, so often ignored by the West’s media.

13/30 10 May 2005 The result of the general election, and the return of the Blair government with the positive support of not much more than a quarter of the electorate, was a disturbing manifestation of a system unable to cope with the fracturing of the political scene. This “concept” front page made the case for reform and a fairer, more democratic Parliament.

14/30 8 July 2005 At around 9am on 7 July, 52 innocent people were killed and a further 700 injured in the worst terror attack on Britain since the Lockerbie bombing of 1988.

15/30 8 March 2006 The Independent has always been a voice for gender equality in every area. A typically innovative cover, the statistics graphically highlighted the poor deal women still received decades after the first equal opportunities legislation had been passed.

16/30 9 August 2011 The shooting dead by police of a man in Tottenham, north London, led quickly to an unprecedented breakdown in public order across the country. For the first time in modern British history, the police were unable to protect the public, and the riots led to much inquiry and debate about their underlying causes in the coming years. Most immediately, though, many neighbourhoods of Britain were under an astonishing outbreak of mob rule.

17/30 13 September 2012 Chief Sports Writer Ian Herbert was a driving force behind the campaign for justice for those who died at Hillsborough, and his journalism made the case of the full public inquiry that, at last, told the whole truth.

18/30 8 November 2012 The re-election for a second term of America’s first Black president was marked with a characteristically sharp choice of image – domestic, family-oriented and warm rather than a formal portrait. Coming after a tough first term delivering healthcare and a re-election contest, the headline was a fitting echo of the title of then Senator Barack Obama’s credo, The Audacity of Hope.

19/30 30 November 2012 After years of process, the Leveson Report into phone hacking and other misdemeanours by elements of the British press was published. This front-page treatment reflected the general belief at the time that it would make little difference.

20/30 9 April 2013 Margaret Thatcher was one of the most photographed women in the world in her time, and there are many memorable images of her. This stark portrait by Independent photographer Brian Harris, taken in 1991, again displayed a flair for design.

21/30 6 December 2013 The Independent has, since its inception, fought against racial injustice, with a proud record in exposing the evils of apartheid-era South Africa. Nelson Mandela’s contribution to the peaceful development of his nation, and the wider world, is well chronicled. This simple front page with the “masthead” arranged vertically made the most of the elegant portrait we used to mark his passing.

22/30 13 February 2014 The Independent’s annual appeals have raised millions of pounds for many charities, with record amounts being donated in recent years, thanks to a generous and compassionate readership. This striking cover was meant to shock and to bring home the reality of the industrial scale of poaching being inflicted on these magnificent creatures. Readers responded with yet more funds for the charity Space for Giants.

23/30 5 October 2014 Alone in the media, The Independent on Sunday took a stand over the cruel and medieval murder of aid volunteer Ken Bigley by agents of so-called Islamic State. Unwilling to allow them the oxygen of propaganda, we published a plain front page explaining why we had taken this stand. It was recognised in subsequent awards.

24/30 8 January 2015 The attack on the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo and the murder of its cartoonist called for a clear response. Once again the front-page design reflected the spirit of The Independent and defiance in the face of such terror. Dave Brown’s cartoon said more than any headline could.

25/30 3 September 2015 This was a story given prominence by The Independent’s digital platforms before many other organisations recognised the power of it. It was a difficult decision to use this upsetting image of a toddler who had lost his life trying to cross the Mediterranean to safety. The overwhelming importance of the story, though – the sheer scale of a crisis involving the biggest movement of people since the Second World War – made our minds up for us. It led to a wave of public support for those fleeing from Syria, though one that was not to be sustained.

26/30 15 November 2015 Atrocities in Paris led to a global wave of revulsion and deep sympathy for the people of that city and of France. On public buildings, on Facebook pages and across the media the French tricolour became ubiquitous as a simple statement of solidarity.

27/30 26 March 2016 The Independent, once again, took the step of innovation, moving from print to digital-only. Its journalism now reaches many millions more readers and more countries than could ever have been dreamt of in the age of print. The pioneering move, the first but surely not the last in the British newspaper industry, has turned the title’s international reputation into a global presence.

28/30 25 June 2016 The transition to a daily edition via an app allowed for the same bold, innovative and inventive headlines and journalism that The Independent has always been renowned for. The result of the referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Union was a disappointment to many, not least The Independent, which has been staunchly pro-European since its launch. When the unexpected vote to “leave” was announced, Boris Johnson had helped to create not his “Boris Island” airport, but a whole new kind of Britain.

29/30 25 August 2016 Another powerful image used to maximum effect. The calm, bemused picture of a boy resting in an ambulance after his home in Aleppo was bombed became a symbol of the suffering of that city.