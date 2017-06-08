The University of Reading has come under fire for allegedly making false claims it is in the “top 1 per cent” of the world’s universities.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has since asked the institution to remove the claim from its website, after a complaint was made to the regulating body.

The discrepancy comes as new World University Rankings are released, detailing the most reputable and top-performing institutions across the globe.

A description of the University of Reading as being in the top 1 per cent worldwide had been challenged by a complainant, who said such a figure could not be substantiated and could be misleading, the BBC reported.

The ASA said the issue had since been “informally resolved”, with the university agreeing to remove the claim, without going ahead with a formal investigation or ruling.

The matter has invited debate as to how university rankings can be used in marketing, since the tables are deemed especially important for the recruitment of students from overseas.

Several other top-performing institutes in the UK currently make similar claims on their websites and advertising brochures based on the much revered QS and Times Higher Education global league tables.

Charles Heymann, the University of Reading’s head of corporate communications, welcomed the clarification over how universities can present global rankings, suggesting that it was not just Reading that had suffered confusion over rankings.

“It now needs to investigate every single other UK university which claims it is in the top 1 per cent in the world, rather than waiting for individual complaints to be made,” he said of the ASA.

UK news in pictures







18 show all UK news in pictures

































1/18 10 June 2017 A poster hangs from a railing outside Downing street in London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

2/18 10 June 2017 Protesters gather outside Downing street in London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

3/18 10 June 2017 A general view of police presence inside Hampden Park before the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Group F match at Hampden Park, Glasgow Martin Rickett/PA Wire

4/18 10 June 2017 The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, parading down the mall in Central London during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade Ben Stevens/PA Wire

5/18 10 June 2017 Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Colonel's Review at the Queen Victoria Memorial in London Getty Images

6/18 10 June 2017 An Irish Guard collapses before being taken away on a stretcher, during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on the mall in Central London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

7/18 10 June 2017 An Irish Guard collapses before being taken away on a stretcher, during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on the mall in Central London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

8/18 10 June 2017 Police officers remove the cordon tape by Borough Market following the June 3rd attacks in London Getty Images

9/18 10 June 2017 Items next to the van used in the London Bridge attack Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

10/18 10 June 2017 Interior of the van used in the London Bridge attacks Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

11/18 8 June 2017 Messages of solidarity written on post-it notes stuck to a wall are seen at the southern end of London Bridge in London on June 8, 2017 following the June 3 terror attack that targeted members of the public on London Bridge and Borough Market Getty Images

12/18 8 June 2017 Ozzy Gandaa with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on 'This Morning' TV show. Ozzy Gandaa, a pub doorman saved countless lives when he hurled bar stools, bottles and glasses at the London Bridge terrorists as they went on a rampage through Borough Market Rex

13/18 8 June 2017 Ozzy Gandaa with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on 'This Morning' TV show. Ozzy Gandaa, a pub doorman saved countless lives when he hurled bar stools, bottles and glasses at the London Bridge terrorists as they went on a rampage through Borough Market Rex

14/18 8 June 2017 People look at many messages of solidarity and love written on post-it notes and stuck to the side of a wall at the southern end of London Bridge, following the June 3 terror attack that targeted members of the public on London Bridge and Borough Market Getty Images

15/18 8 June 2017 An exit poll predicting that the Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn will win 266 seats in the British general election is projected onto BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, in London, after the polls closed Getty Images

16/18 4 June 2017 Armed police officers walk outside Borough Market after an attack left 6 people dead and dozens injured in London REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

17/18 4 June 2017 Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, as they eat an evening meal to break fast, or the iftar, for Ramadan - the Muslim fasting month, during a visit to a children's home in Singapore REUTERS/Joseph Nair/Pool

18/18 4 June 2017 The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colours of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent attack in London, in Berlin, Germany REUTERS/Christian Mang

“Like dozens of other UK universities in recent years, we judged this put us in the top 1 per cent out of an estimated 20,000 institutions internationally.

“We accept, though, the ASA’s view that this could not be proved given no league table assesses every single university worldwide.”

While the advertising claims had been made “all in good faith”, he acknowledged that universities must accept stricter marketing rules as the industry continues to grow.

Since boasts about the institution’s top percentage status have been printed in brochures and other literature, Reading has agreed to phase out the potentially misleading claims, but said it would take some time.

A total of 76 UK institutions are included in the QS rankings for 2018, with 51 dropping down the list.

Cambridge University has been named top for the UK, ranking in fifth place globally – down from fourth place last year.

Oxford takes sixth place and University College London comes in seventh, both retaining their positions from last year.

Overall, 16 of the 24 Russell Group Universities have fallen down the ranks.

This is thought to be the result of a squeeze on university resources as well as increasing competition from other parts of the world, rather than the impact of Brexit, experts suggested.

Labour pledges to scrap tuition fees for students starting in September

The rankings assess university performance in four areas – research, teaching, employability and internationalisation.

Ben Sowter, head of research at QS, said: “Though the temptation may be to attribute the UK’s second year of struggle to Brexit, we would warn against doing so.

“Much of the data we collect for these tables has been collected over a five-year period, and the first year of post-Brexit internationalisation scores suggests that there has, thus far, been a minimal impact on international student and faculty rates at UK institutions.

”Of greater importance, we believe, is the continued strain on university resources, which appears to be having a deleterious impact on not just research, but also the capacity to deliver world-class teaching.

“Also of greater significance than Brexit is the simple and unavoidable truth that these rankings are a relative exercise, and the rest of the world is becoming increasingly competitive.”

Dr Tim Bradshaw, acting director of the Russell Group, added: “The UK remains a world-leader in higher education and Russell Group universities have been fundamental to this success. Our members continue to deliver an excellent teaching and learning experience for students.

“By this ranking, four of the top 10 universities in the world are Russell Group institutions. Of course, there is always room for improvement and maintaining our global position in teaching, research and innovation requires investment.

“For a number of years, funding for teaching has been squeezed. The position is particularly acute in engineering and some of the sciences where the need for specialist facilities, equipment and technical support adds to the cost of teaching.

“This is something that the new government will have to look at closely if universities are to deliver the jobs and growth that we all want to see for the UK.”