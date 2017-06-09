Labour has won Canterbury, a seat the Tories have held for 100 years.

The party made huge gains in a seat that has existed in some form since 1387 – and has never been held by Labour.

The last time the Tories lost the seat was to Whig politician John Baker, who took it for the second time in 1802.

Labour's Rosie Duffield won the seat from Conservative Sir Julian Brazier. The result was so close it required a recount, with Ms Duffield winning by less than 200 votes.

That was a 9.33 per cent swing from the Tories to Labour.

The loss came on a night of a shock losses. Those included prominent politicians like Nick Clegg and Ben Gummer, who wrote the Conservative manifesto.