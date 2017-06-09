Jeremy Corbyn has maintained his seat in Islington North, increasing his majority by 10,430 votes with a total of 40,086.

The Conservatives won 6,871 votes, while the Lib Dems and the Greens had 4,946 and 2,229 votes respectively.

In the speech he made moments after his victory, Mr Corbyn hailed his party’s election performance as a vote for “hope” and demanded Theresa May quit as Prime Minister.

Here's what the Labour leader said in full:

“Thank you very much. And I first of all want to thank Lesley Seary and her staff for the way this election has been conducted. I know all the pressures that are put onto staff to achieve this, thank you very much to you and all the staff here tonight and all those who run our democratic services in this borough.

“I also want to thank the police for their work today and their work last night in helping to ensure that all the crowds are safe, but also all the work they did last weekend during the horrors that took place on London Bridge and the Borough. It shows the importance of a fully staffed police service to make sure we’re all kept safe at all times. I do thank the police for their work last weekend and today.

“It’s an enormous honour to be elected to represent Islington North for the ninth time in Parliament and I’m very, very honoured and humbled by the size of the vote that has been cast for me tonight as the Labour candidate, and I pledge to represent the people of Islington North in the best way that I possibly can and continue to learn from them as well as represent them at the same time because I believe representation is as much about listening as about telling other people. And so I do thank the people for their support.

“I also want to say a huge than you to Islington North Labour Party, to our agent Catherine Sloan and all the other people who have worked so hard in this campaign. And unfortunately or maybe from their point of view fortunately, I’ve been out on the road for the last six weeks and so they’ve been holding the fort and working incredibly hard, and I’m very grateful for them and for everything they’ve done.

“I’m also very grateful to all of my family and to my wife Laura, and to all the people that have worked so hard in our team at Labour Party head office, as well as in the constituency office here for achieving this incredible result tonight in Islington and the results that are coming in from all over the country.

“In terms of Islington, this is the highest turnout of any election in Islington since 1951 — the largest ever vote received for a winning candidate ever in the history of this borough — and I’m very proud of it and very grateful to the people of Islington for this result. [Applause]

“This election as called in order for the Prime Minister to gain a larger majority in order to assert her authority, and the election campaign has gone on for the last six weeks. I’ve travelled the whole country; I’ve spoken at events and rallies all over the country. And you know what? Politics has changed, and politics isn’t going back into the box that it was before.

“What’s happened is people have said they’ve had quite enough of austerity politics; they’ve had quite enough of cuts to public expenditure, under-funding our health service, under-funding our schools and our education service, and not giving our young people the chance they deserve in our society, and I’m very, very proud of the campaign that my party has run — our manifesto for the many, not the few.

“And I’m very proud of the results that our coming in all over the country tonight, of people voting for hope, voting for hope for the future and turning their backs on austerity.

“The Prime Minister called the election because she wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost voted, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of the people of this country.”