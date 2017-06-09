Senior Labour MPs have publicly shifted their stance on Jeremy Corbyn after the Labour leader defied expectations to increase the party’s vote share and number of parliamentary seats.

Moderate MPs who had previously been critical of their leader today praised the campaign he had run and said he should be applauded for the election result.

Chuka Umunna, who has previously hinted that Mr Corbyn’s “flaws” could “destroy the Labour Party”, said: “[Theresa May] is not up to campaigning, being with people and talking to people about the issues – that was exposed in technicolour. Whereas Jeremy is absolutely at home campaigning, talking to people, getting involved in the debate.

“The effect of Jeremy running this kind of campaign – positive, optimistic, dynamic, engaging with young people, putting forward policies… is having thwarted Theresa May’s attempts to pursue a hard Brexit, and I give not just Jeremy but the entire Labour team full credit for that because it was a solid, good national campaign.

“The only talk of replacing a leader is around Theresa May. Jeremy Corbyn will remain leader of Labour, quite rightly so.”

Yvette Cooper, who has previously said Mr Corbyn is “losing us Labour support across the country", told Sky News: “It’s great to see Labour winning back constituencies across the country… It’s still a disappointment that the Conservatives are the largest party and obviously we want to be working hard to get a Labour government. But there’s no doubt that to see constituencies like Canterbury and Warwick and Leamington come to Labour – very possibly because of a strong youth vote… is obviously really good for our democracy.”

Asked if she would now be willing to serve under Mr Corbyn, she said: “We have leadership elections in the Labour Party and Jeremy won the leadership elections fair and square. Since he did, everybody has been working, and particularly during this election campaign, the whole party has come together not just to support Jeremy and Tom [Watson] and the shadow cabinet but to support Labour candidates right across the country.”

UK Election Day 2017







38 show all UK Election Day 2017









































































1/38 Door of Number 10 Downing Street is seen on the morning after Britain's election in London REUTERS

2/38 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in north London after he called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country" PA

3/38 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell arrives at Labour Headquarters on June 9, 2017 in London, England. After a snap election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday. The closely fought election has failed to return a clear overall majority winner and a hung parliament has been declared Getty Images

4/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, speaks after retaining her seat in the general election, in Brighton REUTERS

5/38 Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London REUTERS

6/38 Leader of the Liberal democrats Tim Farron celebrates beating Conservative party candidate James Airey (R) following the announcement of the results at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on June 9, 2017 in Kendal, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

7/38 Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party reacts after failing to win the seat of Boston and Skegness at the counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston REUTERS

8/38 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, as counting is under way for the General Election. PA

9/38 Anna McMorrin hugs Jo Stevens MP after winning Cardiff North for Labour at the Sport Wales National Centre on June 9, 2017 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

10/38 Vince Cable wins the Twickenham election for the Liberal Democrats. Richmond and Twickenham election Rex Features

11/38 Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn rubs his face after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London AP

12/38 Emily Thornberry speaks after holding her Islington South and Finsbury seat at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Islington, north London PA

13/38 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament AP

14/38 Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry smiles at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London REUTERS

15/38 A picture shows the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 8, 2017, on the night of Britain's general election. Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to win Britain's snap election but lose her parliamentary majority, a shock exit poll suggested on June 8, in what would be a major blow for her leadership as Brexit talks loom AFP/Getty Images

16/38 DUP candidate for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson celebrates following his election at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn as counting is under way for the General Election PA

17/38 Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings REUTERS

18/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London REUTERS

19/38 The London Eye is illuminated in blue, representing the Conservative Party, after the first exit polls announced in Britain's general election AP

20/38 Election officials count votes in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland EPA

21/38 The London Eye is illuminated in red, the color of the Labour Party, after first exit polls of Britain's national election announced in London AP

22/38 BBC Television centre is illuminated with the exit poll results for Britain’s general election Eddie Keogh/Reuters

23/38 Labour’s Bridget Phillipson (centre) smiles after being announced as the winner of the election for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South at a counting centre Reuters

24/38 Members of the election staff prepare to count ballots, in Theresa May’s constituency in Maidenhead AP

25/38 Ballot papers are checked ahead of the count at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre Getty

26/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in Kendal Reuters

27/38 Theresa May arrives to vote at a polling station in Maidenhead AP

28/38 Jeremy Corbyn arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in north London EPA

29/38 Lib Dems leader Tim Farron outside a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria PA

30/38 The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) Paul Nuttall arrives to vote at a polling station in Congleton Reuters

31/38 Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell (left) the CEO of the SNP after casting their votes at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall, Glasgow, Scotland EPA

32/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain’s Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, to vote in Brighton Reuters

33/38 An advertising van showing caricatures of Tim Farron, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Paul Nuttall with the message who will be looking for a new job as Britain goes to the polls to elect a new government Rex

34/38 Performers pose with puppet caricatures of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Tim Farron and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, in front of the Palace of Westminster Reuters

35/38 Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales Reuters

36/38 Police officers speak with a Labour Party activist outside a polling station in London AP

37/38 Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London AP

38/38 A polling station sign is seen on a telephone box outside the polling station at Rotherwick Hall, west of London Getty Images

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson, who had last year urged Mr Corbyn to quit as party leader, said: "Labour fought a people-powered campaign, putting passion and principle against the Tories’ corporate millions and we did better than many said we would.

"People responded well to Jeremy Corbyn’s energy, honesty, candour, and energy – just as they saw Theresa May run away from holding herself to account.

"They saw through the lies of the Murdoch machine who tried to frighten people into voting Tory."

Meanwhile former Ed Miliband adviser Ayesha Hazarika said: “I hold my hands up: I got it completely wrong. Jeremy Corbyn offered people hope.”

Writing in The Guardian, she added: “I got it wrong on Corbyn. He ripped up the political rules from the minute he decided to stand for the Labour leadership.

“Many of us thought that if Corbyn faced the electorate he would cost the Labour party seats and wipe us out. That hasn’t happened. In fact, the opposite happened. Labour gained votes, but most importantly looks like it will have gained seats.

“I applaud Corbyn and his team on a great campaign and a great night... I urge my fellow Labour colleagues to acknowledge Corbyn’s success and to try to find peace with him.”