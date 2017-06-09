Prime Minister Theresa May will not resign following her failure to secure a Commons majority, according to Conservative sources.

The news follows Ms May's statement in which she said it is her party's responsibility to now try and ensure the country's stability ahead of brexit talks.

But it also comes after calls for Ms May to quit from both Labour and Tory figures, in the wake of her attempt to capitalise on historically high poll leads over Labour was torpedoed by her own lacklustre election campaign.

Her intention to stay on was confirmed as reports emerged that she could form a coalition with Northern Ireland's DUP to create a miniscule parliamentary majority.

Speaking as she was re-elected MP for Maidenhead, Ms May said: "At this time, more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability.

"If, as the indications have shown and if this is correct, the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do."

Asked about Ms May's election performance, ex-Tory business minister Anna Soubry told the BBC she had run a "dreadful" campaign that suffered from "appalling" messaging U-turns.

Pressed as to whether she could remain as leader, Ms Soubry said: "That is a matter for her. It is bad. She is in a very difficult place.

"She's a remarkable and very talented woman and she doesn't shy away from difficult decisions, but she now has to obviously consider her position."

Ex-Chancellor George Osborne said Ms May's manifesto had been the worst he could think of in history, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, often tipped as a potential successor to Ms May, said: "We've got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns."

Brexit Secretary David Davis said he would "fight tooth and nail" to keep Ms May in post, and dismissed suggestions he might be a contender to replace her.

"The simple truth is we have a Prime Minister, she is a very good leader, I'm a big supporter of hers," he said.