Saatchi gallery to explore the idea of selfies as art

Art has now become a medium of infinite possibilities it seems, far past the paintbrush and canvas - now livestreams, live performance, and even selfies have the ability to name themselves as art.

That's partially due to the fact 'art' in itself is such a vague term, meaning there's always space to challenge and re-interpret the term under new lights.

Which is exactly what the Saatchi gallery intends to do, re-claiming the idea of the 'selfie' from the hands of narcissism and presenting it as an integral, and long-practised form of self expression.

Opening in March, The Guardian reports the new exhibition Selfie to Self-Expression will expand the notion of the word to include self portraiture from the likes of Vincent van Gogh, Tracey Emin, Rembrandt, Velazquez, June Calypso and Kutluğ Ataman.

Famous works will sit alongside more traditional examples of the 'selfie'; from one taken with Barack Obama and David Cameron, to the famous moment Benedict Cumberbatch photobombed a press shot at the Academy Awards.

Nigel Hurst, chief executive officer at the gallery, stated: "In many ways, the selfie represents the epitome of contemporary culture’s transition into a highly digitalised and technologically advanced age as mobile phone technology has caught up with the camera. The exhibition will present a compelling insight into the history and creative potential of the selfie."

Amnesty International and Magnum Photos exhibition







10 show all Amnesty International and Magnum Photos exhibition

















1/10 Refugee camp in Stenkovac, Macedonia Cristina Garcia Rodero / Magnum Photos

2/10 Over 250.000 Kurds fled from Iraq after a bitter counter attack by Saddam Hussein in northern Iraq. They now live in the mountains on the Turkish border Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

3/10 Five boys from Promahi in front of the refugee ship S.S Samos that evacuated children during the Civil War in Greece David Seymour / Magnum Photos

4/10 A family stands on what is left of their home in Syria Lorenzo Meloni/Magnum Photos

5/10 Refugees waiting for UNICEF milk (reconstituted from powdered milk) distributed for the first time at the refugee camp in Ioannina, Greece David Seymour (Chim)/Magnum Photos

6/10 Chechen refugees living in neighbouring Ingushetia, Russia Thomas Dworzak/Magnum Photos

7/10 I Welcome - An Amnesty International and Magnum Photos exhibition of photographs of refugee crises past and present at the South bank, London

8/10 I Welcome - An Amnesty International and Magnum Photos exhibition of photographs of refugee crises past and present at the South bank, London

9/10 I Welcome - An Amnesty International and Magnum Photos exhibition of photographs of refugee crises past and present at the South bank, London

10/10 I Welcome - An Amnesty International and Magnum Photos exhibition of photographs of refugee crises past and present at the South bank, London



Saatchi is collaborating with Huawei on the project to commission 10 young British photographers to create their own pieces, alongside launching the #SaatchiSelfie competition, asking people to submit their own selfies for a chance to be featured in the exhibition.

From Selfie to Self-Expression runs 31 March-30 May and the competition runs 23 January-19 March. More information can be found here.