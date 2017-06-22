The phrase “before their time” has been so overused it has become hackneyed and devoid of meaning but for Oskar Fischinger it remains wholly appropriate.
Decades before the advent of sophisticated computer software, the pioneering German-American abstract animator created intrepidly ingenious films. He would slave over some of the frame-by-frame stop-motion animations, which were synchronised to music, for months or even years at a time.
Today, Fischinger’s ongoing legacy is being honoured with a Google Doodle which lets you create your very own art in the Fischinger’s distinctive on what would have been the filmmaker’s 117th birthday.
The artist, who made over 50 short films and painted around 800 canvasses in his lifetime, could probably be best summed up one of his most famous quotes: “Music is not limited to the world of sounds. There exists a music of the visual world”.
Born at the turn of the century in 1900 near Frankfurt, Fischinger trained as a violinist and organ-builder before taking up an interest in film and relocating to Berlin where his abstract films became well-liked - shown beside newsreels in cinemas spanning Europe and America and even Asia.
Google Doodles
Google Doodles
-
1/54 Google Doodle celebrating Oskar Fischinger
Google Doodle celebrating Oskar Fischinger
-
2/54 UK General Election 2017
Google celebrates the UK General Election
-
3/54 Zaha Hadid
Google celebrates the acclaimed architect for becoming the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize on this day in 2004
-
4/54 Richard Oakes
Google Doodle celebrating Richard Oakes' 75 birthday
-
5/54 Google Doodle celebrating the Antikythera Mechanism
Google Doodle celebrating the Antikythera Mechanism
-
6/54 Ferdinand Monoyer
The famous French ophthalmologist, who invented the eye test, would have celebrated his 181st birthday today
-
7/54 Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary
Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary
-
8/54 Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe
Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe
-
9/54 Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan
Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan
-
10/54 Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev
Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev
-
11/54 Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day
Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day
-
12/54 Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival
Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival
-
13/54 Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day
Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day
-
14/54 Abdul Sattar Edhi
Google Doodle of Abdul Sattar Edhi on February 28 2017
-
15/54 Seven earth-sized exoplanets discovered
Google Doodle celebrates Nasa's discovery of seven earth-sized exoplanets in new solar system
-
16/54 Bessie Coleman
Google Doodle honours the first African American woman to get an international pilot licence on her 125th birthday
-
17/54 Caroling
Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling
-
18/54
Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko
-
19/54 Walter Cronkite
Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday
-
20/54 Ladislao José Biro
Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday
-
21/54 Google
Google celebrates its 18th birthday
-
22/54 The history of tea in Britain
Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK
-
23/54 Autumnal equinox 2016
Google marks the start of fall
-
24/54 Paralympics 2016
Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016
-
25/54 Nettie Stevens
Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday
-
26/54 Father's Day 2016
Google celebrates Father's Day
-
27/54 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson
Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday
-
28/54 Earth Day 2016
Google celebrates Earth Day
-
29/54 Ravi Shankar
Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday
-
30/54 Olympic Games in 1896
Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896
-
31/54 World Twenty20 final
Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle
-
32/54 William Morris
Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs
-
33/54 St Patrick's Day 2016
Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March
-
34/54 Caroline Herschel
Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday
-
35/54 Clara Rockmore
Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday
-
36/54 International Women's Day 2016
#OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March
-
37/54 St David's Day 2016
Google marks St David's Day
-
38/54 Leap Year 2016
Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2
-
39/54 Lantern Festival 2016
Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival
-
40/54 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec
Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday
-
41/54 Valentine's Day 2016
Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle
-
42/54 Dmitri Mendeleev
Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday
-
43/54 "The televisor" demonstartion
Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public
-
44/54 Professor Scoville
Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday
-
45/54 Sophie Taeuber-Arp
Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday
-
46/54 Charles Perrault
Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday
-
47/54 Mountain of Butterflies discovery
Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies
-
48/54 Winter Solstice 2015
Google celebrate the Winter Solstice
-
49/54 St Andrew's Day 2015
Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster
-
50/54 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy'
Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago
-
51/54 George Boole
Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday
-
52/54 Halloween 2015
Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"
-
53/54 Prague Astronomical Clock
Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world
-
54/54 Autumnal Equinox 2015
Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September
But like many artists and intellectuals in Nazi Germany, he was forced to flee the regime for the hills of Hollywood in 1936. Before long, the animator, who was born near Frankfurt in 1990, was contributing sequences to Walt Disney's Fantasia and Pinocchio from his Paramount Pictures office.
Here is a selection of some of Fischinger’s greatest animations.
An Optical Poem (1938)
Studie Number 8 (1931)
Composition in Blue (1935)
Kreise (1934)
Motion Painting Number 1 (1947)
This is often perceived to be Fischinger's masterpiece but cannot be watched online. It can be purchased here.
- More about:
- Oskar Fischinger
- Google Doodle
- Animation