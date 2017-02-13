This is a hugely ambitious show with loans obtained from Russia that you will never have seen and many that you will not see again. Planned to coincide with the centenary of the Russian Revolution it covers a period in Russian history where for a brief moment everything seemed possible and continues through the suppression of the avant garde. The galleries are arranged thematically. Starting with the rise of Lenin followed closely by the advent of Stalin. Along the way we encounter hard physical labour, peasants working the land, the rise of the Russian avant-garde and finally the new Russia. Is it coherent and digestible? No. But it is fascinating.

The curators have chosen to make the installation layered, which is a polite way of saying they have chosen to include everything. With ceramics, photos, posters, advertisements and documents, paintings and films often mounted high above everything. With everyone earnestly listening to headsets to try and decode the difficult history, it is also difficult to physically negotiate.

Setting the scene are several portraits of Lenin. One by Gorgy Rublev Portrait of Josef Stalin c. 1930 with its bristly moustache and peaked eyes reading a newspaper seeming strangely cartoonish, the large thone-like chair enveloping the leader makeing him seem improbably small and powerless. We move immediately into hard labour with a large painting by Ekaterina Zernova, Tomato Paste Factory, looking particularly harsh yet more familiar as a Russian propagandist image.

Kazmir Malevich , 'Peasants', c. 1930 (copyright 2016, State Russian Museum, St Petersburg)

In a section labeled a Brave New World, a room of Malevich reductive paintings as always impresses. It is amazing how saying so little can impart so much information. A recreation of an apartment interior by El Lissitzky nods to the brief flourishing of design. Whilst whirling nearby a recent recreation of Tatlin’s Letatlin strange flying machines twizzles endlessly around.

There is a room of the work of the unknown Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. No one outside of Russia has heard of him although there have been attempts before to raise his profile. A poetic vision of a peasant’s simple dinner of potatoes, bread and herring, Still Life with a Herring, 1918 painted on oil cloth shimmers but it is Mid-day Summer, 1917 a painting of the artist’s father’s funeral that transfixes me. Framed by improbably large apples the perspective is scientifically wrong but the aura of serenity shines through as the simple cortege moves through the strange landscape. It is as if his father is looking down and is part of this moment. It mirrors the nearby joyous Promenade by Marc Chagall in which the young artist proudly whirls his new bride aloft his head like an improbable flag.

Isaak Brodsky , 'V.1.Lenin and Manifestation', 1919 (copyright Provided with assistance from the State Museum and Exhibition Center ROSIZO )

Plunged immediately back into the a transformed Stalinist Russia with paintings of honed athlethic bodies and finally deposited through a strange tunnel to be faced by Arkady Shaiket’s film of physical training. The film is mesmerizing, especially in this moment when revelations about doping in Soviet athletes. Nearby a small cinema in which one can watch the harrowing work of art critic Nikolai Punin Portraits from his personal investigation file as a prisoner 1949 is testimony to the punishment of the artist under a punishing regime. Leaving an exhibition on the downward swoop of a metaraphorical rollercoaster ride this is the type of ambitious exhibition that literally pleads for people to become Royal Academy members so that they may come freely again and again. Would it be worth a return visit, yes- especially at this moment of time if you like me are considering the potential affect of the Trump- Putin alliance seriously.