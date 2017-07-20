On Thursday (20 July), the Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, was taking questions from fellow Members of Parliament.

Labour’s Shadow Leader of the House, Valerie Vaz, brought up the achievements of women, naming numerous famous figures who passed away this year.

Vaz mentioned Simone Veil, the former President of the European Parliament, American feminist and civil rights activist Sheila Michaels, and GMB Union president Mary Turner.

After praising the Madame deputy speaker, along with the many members of staff, Leadsome joined with thanking those great women.

“I would just add one other great Lady to that lovely list,” Leadsome said. “And that’s Jane Austen, who will feature on the new £10 note, which is one of our greatest living authors.

After a brief pause, the former Tory hopeful then corrected herself (Austen died 18 July 1817), to cheers from the other MPs: “Greatest ever authors,” she said. “Well I’m sure many of us wish she were still living.”

Despite the correction, Twitter was quick to poke fun at the error, including Waterstones, who wrote: “We are currently moving all our Jane Austen stock from Classics into Greatest Living Authors. Thanks Andrea Leadsom for the heads up.”

In a follow-up message, they then wrote: “Anyone know who Jane Austen's agent is? We'd love to book her for an event.”

Even the channel Dave jumped on board, writing: “Andrea Leadsom devastated to learn of Jane Austen's passing. Cancels today's photo-op with William Shakespeare as mark of respect.”

Following the mistake, Leadsome continued as normal. She has yet to comment further on the situation.