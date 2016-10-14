Bob Dylan book and music sales rocket after Nobel prize win

Bob Dylan’s list of accomplishments grew once again yesterday, as the singer/songwriter was named this year’s recipient of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Following the announcement, sales of his books Chronicles: Volume One and The Lyrics: 1961-2012 have increased dramatically, according to Press Association.

His book of lyrics shot from number 73,543 on Amazon’s best-sellers list on Thursday morning to 209 by the day’s end. Chronicles went from number 15,690 to 278, quickly becoming out of stock.

Album sales also went through the roof, with both his Greatest Hits and Blonde on Blonde finishing within the retailers top 25 best-selling CDs and Vinyl records.

Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature for having “created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition” becoming the first American to win since Beloved author Toni Morrison picked up the prize in 1993.

Recent literature winners include Alice Munro, Doris Lessing, JM Coetzee and Toni Morrison with the first prize awarded to French poet Sully Prudhomme.