Fans of A Song of Ice and Fire have been urging George RR Martin to finish the next instalment in the series - The Winds of Winter - for almost six years.

While the author may have extended the deadline multiple times, he’s been hard at work on Game of Thrones related material, some of which will be released later this year.

In October, Book of Swords, a selection of fifteen short stories, will feature ‘a new story from George RR Martin set in the world of A Game of Thrones,’ according to a widely shared Amazon listing.

The selection of works will be edited by long-time Martin collaborator Gardner Dozois, with other authors included being Matthew Hughes, K.J. Parker, Scott Lynch, Robin Hobb, Garth Nix, C.J. Cherryh, Elizabeth Bear, Ellen Kushner, Ken Liu, Danial Abraham, Cecelia Holland and Peter S. Beagle.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Martin hinted at a release date for The Winds of Winter, saying “I think it will be out this year. But hey, I thought the same thing last year.”

Meanwhile, HBO recently released the first footage from season seven of Game of Thrones, starring Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and The Girl Who Previously Had No Name, Arya.