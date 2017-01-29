  1. Culture
George RR Martin to release new Game of Thrones story in 2017

No news on The Winds of Winter

Fans of A Song of Ice and Fire have been urging George RR Martin to finish the next instalment in the series - The Winds of Winter - for almost six years.

While the author may have extended the deadline multiple times, he’s been hard at work on Game of Thrones related material, some of which will be released later this year. 

In October, Book of Swords, a selection of fifteen short stories, will feature ‘a new story from George RR Martin set in the world of A Game of Thrones,’ according to a widely shared Amazon listing

The selection of works will be edited by long-time Martin collaborator Gardner Dozois, with other authors included being Matthew Hughes, K.J. Parker, Scott Lynch, Robin Hobb, Garth Nix, C.J. Cherryh, Elizabeth Bear, Ellen Kushner, Ken Liu, Danial Abraham, Cecelia Holland and Peter S. Beagle. 

Martin hinted at a release date for The Winds of Winter, saying “I think it will be out this year. But hey, I thought the same thing last year.” 

Meanwhile, HBO recently released the first footage from season seven of Game of Thrones, starring Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and The Girl Who Previously Had No Name, Arya.

