George Orwell’s 1984 returns to best-selling list following Kellyanne Conway's 'alternative facts'

America’s political paradigm shift is clearly making people ponder on the nature of dystopia, as George Orwell’s classic 1984 is the sixth best-selling book on Amazon right now.

Its surge was spotted by the Guardian, and 1984 could climb higher as the chart is updated on an hourly basis.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is likely responsible for more readers discovering the 1949 novel, as she used the term “alternative facts” during a CNN interview - a phrase many have noted is evocative of the word "newspeak" used in the book by Orwell.

The term is reminiscent of those used by Big Brother’s regime to keep the wool over the public’s eyes in the book, also including “doublethink”.

Conway used it with regards to press secretary Sean Spicer’s claims that Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration had “the largest audience ever”. Challenged on whether this was the case, Conway defended her colleague by saying that he was presenting the “alternative facts”.