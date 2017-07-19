Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone reached book stores 20 years ago, kickstarting a phenomenal franchise that now includes nine films, multiple books, and a theatre production.

To celebrate the anniversary, Bloomsbury will release two new books this October: Harry Potter: A History of Magic - The Book of The Exhibition and Harry Potter - A Journey Through A History of Magic.

According to the publisher’s business statement, found by Business Insider. the former will take “readers on a journey through the subjects studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry”. The second will detail the history of magic, “from alchemy to unicorns, ancient witchcraft to Hogwarts”.

The two books tie into the British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, also titled A History of Magic, which will open 20 October.

Like the books, the exhibition will explore the different subjects studied at Hogwarts, along with detailing the history of magic.

With the exhibition only running until February 2018, the books will no doubt make the new information available for the world to see, rather than just those lucky enough to visit.

Earlier this year, to celebrate The Boy Who Lived’s 20th anniversary, Bloomsbury released four new editions of the book, one for each house at Hogwarts. The covers featured the crest for each house and inside are fact files, character profiles and illustrations.