With Donald Trump currently sitting as President of the United States, dozens of people from throughout his very public life are trying to capitalise on the Trump brand.

Up next is Ivana Trump - the ex-Apprentice host’s first wife - who is releasing a "non-partisan, non-political" book about raising their three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.Ivanka, and Eric.

Titled Raising Trump, the book will be released this September by a Simon & Schuster imprint - the same group who almost published Milo Yiannopoulos’s book before cancelling the deal.

In a statement, Ivana Trump said the book will feature "unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric, and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the 'first sons and daughter.’"

Along with highlighting the Trump children’s upbringing, the book will discuss Ivana’s childhood growing up in communist Czechoslovakia and her eventual journey to New York.

Gallery Books said of the release: “As her former husband takes his place as the 45th president of the United States, his children have also been thrust into the media spotlight — but it is 45th president of the United States, his children have also been thrust into the media spotlight — but it is Ivana who raised them and proudly instilled in them what she believes to be the most important life lessons: loyalty, honesty, integrity and drive.”

Ivana married The Donald in 1977, the pair divorcing in 1990 after his alleged affair with model Marla Maples became a talking point in gossip columns. The controversial President is now married to Melania Trump, from Slovenia; the pair were wed in 2006 and have one child, Barron.