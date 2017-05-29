Jane Austen almost certainly never had sex with a man and may have instead engaged in “lesbian sex”, according to a historian.

Lucy Worsley, a BBC presenter, said the esteemed Georgian era novelist did not have heterosexual sex because of her place in Britain’s rigid class system.

Writing in her new book Jane Austen at Home: A Biography, Worsley says: “People often long to know if the eternal spinster Jane Austen ever had sex with a man. The answer is almost certainly not."

The daughter of two respected community members, Austen’s family were part of the gentry – a burgeoning middle class which comprised of the lower nobility and the so-called bourgeoisie landowning classes.

Worsley explains that women “lower down the social scale” from Austen often engaged in sex before marriage while those above her “took affairs and adultery pretty lightly”.

She adds: “But for a member of the gentry, or pseudo-gentry, a pregnancy outside marriage would have been world shattering."

Worsley instead argues that there was a greater chance that Austen, who is famed for books such as Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility and many more, had “lesbian sex”.

The 12 best colouring books for adults







12 show all The 12 best colouring books for adults





















1/12 Enchanted Forest: An Inky Adventure & Colouring Book: £5, amazon

2/12 Calming Colouring Nature Patterns by Graham Leslie McCallum: £7 amazon

3/12 The Mindfulness Colouring Book by Emma Farrarons: £4, amazon

4/12 The Time Garden by Daria Song: £5, amazon

5/12 Tropical Wonderland: A Colouring Book Adventure: £4, amazon

6/12 Animorphia by Kerby Rosanes: £7, amazon

7/12 Dream Cities by Rosie Goodwin and Alice Chadwick: £5, amazon

8/12 Fill Me In by Moose Allain: £10, amazon

9/12 The Creative Colouring Book for Grown Ups by Various: £8, amazon

10/12 Field Guide: Creatures Great and Small by Lucy Engelman: £11, amazon

11/12 Cats: 70 Designs To Help You De-Stress: £8, amazon

12/12 Colour Me Good Eddie Redmayne by Mel Elliot: £8, amazon

Worsley notes that the author, who died in 1817, frequently documented sleeping with female friends, saying that: “People were much less worried about lesbian sex in general”.

The historian writes “She knew more than many people realise about what was considered at the time to be deviant sex”, explaining that in her teenage years Austen “was quite willing to make jokes about sodomy”.

While Austen’s books were not known during her own lifetime, they have of course become literary classics since. She is famed for her social commentary, with her novels often focusing on women’s dependence on marriage in order to maintain material stability and social stature.

