Throughout their long history, Marvel has published numerous comics commenting on the current state of world affairs. During World War 2, for instance, they famously depicted Captain America punching Adolf Hitler in the face.

In keeping with this tradition, the company has teamed up with ABC to produce a rather wonderful comic - available for free online - about a Syrian mother with superhuman patience and motherly instinct.

Titled ‘Madaya Mom’, the comic - based on real events - depicts a mother of five trapped inside the besieged Syrian town Madaya. So far this year, dozens of the town’s people have died from starvation, with few people able to contact the outside world.

The character of ‘Madaya Mom’ was inspired by an anonymous citizen of Madaya who managed to make contact with ABC journalists who chronicled her fight for survival across numerous blog posts.

"Our bodies are no longer used to eating," she says in one panel. "My children are hungry but are getting sick, severe stomach pains from the food because their bodies aren’t able to digest and absorb the food because they were hungry for so long.”

Turkey's two million Syrian refugees







11 show all Turkey's two million Syrian refugees



















1/11 There are already over 2.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, but their current camps can only hold 200,000 people ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

2/11 Turkish citizens protest a new deal, also criticised by human rights activists, which will see refugees who arrived in Greece after March 20 be sent back to Turkey AP Photo/Emre Tazegu

3/11 An estimated 80% of Syrian refugee children already in Turkey are unable to attend school BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

4/11 Refugee children beg for water near the Turkey-Syria border. Turkey has been accused of illegally deporting asylum-seekers back to Syria BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

5/11 In Turkey, no-one from outside Europe is legally recognised as a refugee, meaning the 2016 deportations may not meet international legal standards for protecting vulnerable people BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

6/11 A refugee child cries as she is searched by police at the Syria-Turkey border, where 16 refugees (including three children) have been shot dead in the last four months BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

7/11 Many refugees are living rough on the streets of cities such as Istanbul or Ankara (pictured) ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Turkish soldiers use water cannon on Syrian refugees BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

9/11 Syrian refugees shelter from rain in the streets of Istanbul BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

10/11 A derelict building housing Syrian refugees in Istanbul Carl Court/Getty Images

11/11 Turkey houses around half of all the refugees who have currently fled Syria Carl Court/Getty Images

Speaking to The National, artist Dalibor Talajic spoke about not sensationalising the comic. "I didn’t want to do a war comic," he told the publication. "I wanted to make a comic with a civilian point of view, where you’re really powerless. You can’t do anything. You’re just waiting for it to pass or for you to die.”

Talajic, best known for his work on Deadpool - added: “It is a mother, but it is every mother. It is a family, but it’s every family.” You can read the comic here.