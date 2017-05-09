Bill Clinton is co-writing a thriller novel called 'The President Is Missing'

Former president Bill Clinton is drawing on his time in the Oval Office to pen a thriller with best-selling author James Patterson titled The President Is Missing.

"Working on a book about a sitting President — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun," the 42nd POTUS said in a statement. "And working with Jim has been terrific. I've been a fan of his for a very long time."

Why is the president missing? How can a president go missing? We don't know yet but, according to The New York Times, several chapters of the novel have already been written.

The President Is Missing will be published in June 2018 by Knopf and Little, Brown, billed as a "unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama".

"Working with President Clinton has been the highlight of my career, and having access to his first-hand experience has uniquely informed the writing of this novel," Patterson, author of the Alex Cross novels, said.

"I'm a storyteller and President Clinton's insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one. It's a rare combination — readers will be drawn to the suspense, of course, but they'll also be given an inside look into what it's really like to be President."