Acclaimed horror author Stephen King has said Donald Trump’s access to nuclear weapons is “worse than any story” he has written.
President Trump has disturbed many by ramping up the rhetoric surrounding nuclear weapons since taking office. Psychiatrists have suggested Mr Trump shows symptoms of having a “dangerous mental illness”.
Mr King, author of The Shining and Dead Zone, apparently agreed with this sentiment.
“Trump's tweets in his first hundred days draw a pretty clear portrait: he's an almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder,” Mr King wrote on Twitter.
He added: “That this guy has his finger on the nuclear trigger is worse than any horror story I ever wrote.”
Mr King has been a staunch critic of Mr Trump, particularly regarding his lack of financial transparency.
In April, he wrote: “Come on, chickens***, if you're man enough to drop a mega-bomb on Afghanistan, you should be man enough to release your tax returns.”
Mr King was one of hundreds of authors who signed an open letter opposing Mr Trump during his election campaign.
