Elijah Quashie — better known as 'The Chicken Connoisseur’ — has reportedly signed a book deal with Blink Publishing.

The 23-year-old, who hosts the YouTube show The Pengest Munch and heralds from Tottenham, will release In Search of the Nation's 50 Favourite Chicken Establishments later this year.

Quashie’s show went viral in December last year after numerous publications picked up on videos in which the Londoner rates the city’s various fried chicken shops out of five.

Since uploading the first episode of The Pengest Munch in September 2015, the Chicken Connoisseur has racked up an impressive 26 million views over 16 episodes.

According to Kings Road Publishing (Via The Bookseller), the book will launch on the 5 October. The book will compile the top 50 chicken shops across the country, fans of the Connoisseur voting on which shops outside London he should include.

"What's good people?!” Quashie writes alongside the voting website. “Obviously man ain't really left London to check for a decent munch so I set up this ting for you man to vote for the ones you rate the most.”