Sales of real books in the UK rose by 8% to £3 billion last year - the highest level since 2012 - according to figures from the Publishers Association.

The trade body said total sales of physical books, digital books and journals were a record £4.8 billion including exports, their highest ever level, though e-book sales fell 3% to £538 million.

The figures show non-fiction sales were up 9% to £884 million - boosted by books including the high-profile Lean In 15 series by Joe Wicks - while children's books sales increased 16% to £365 million.

Exports of children's books increased 34% to £116 million, with the total export figure rose 6% to £2.6 billion.

Chief executive of the Publishers Association Stephen Lotinga said: “All of us have at some point in our lives enjoyed the work of a great author, used a high-quality textbook, or benefited from the sharing of academic literature and that is only possible due to the continued success of the publishing industry.”

