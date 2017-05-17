Theresa May gave a rather chilly response to one of the more light-hearted questions she faced during a visit to a primary school.

Speaking with pupils at Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, talk turned to the Harry Potter books, when the Prime Minister said: "I've read them all. They are very good."

Later The Telegraph asked May which character she was most like, to which she reportedly "laughed uneasily" and said: "No you can’t ask me that."

‘I don’t think I’m similar to any of the characters in Harry Potter but they are a great read for adults as well as for children," she said.

Fortunately people on social media were quick to come up with an answer for her - Dolores Umbridge.

Asked which Harry Potter character she is most like (sigh), Theresa May says none of them... *coughs* pic.twitter.com/wQZEpMXqZJ — Kaya Burgess (@kayaburgess) May 16, 2017

Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn is faring slightly better with popular culture. ​

The Labour leader appeared on the Wikipedia page for grime collective Boy Better Know where he was listed as a member, and the Labour manifesto was cited among the official discography.

Several UK artists, including Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Jme and Akala, have been encouraging their followers to register to vote in the upcoming general election.

The 'Grime 4 Corbyn' website urges people to register to vote and features a Soundcloud embed for the track 'Corbyn Riddim', which was produced by DA.

People who register to vote will apparently be eligible to win a pair of tickets to a secret party in London - with a date and venue TBC.

Following the launch of the campaign, the hashtag #grime4corbyn was one of the top trends on Twitter in the UK.