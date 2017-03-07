Penderecki’s monumental St Luke Passion was his breakthrough work in Soviet bloc Poland. It premiered in 1966 with several repeat performances worldwide: ‘… one of those pieces of modern music for people who hate modern music?’ enquired Harold Schoenberg. Certainly, it boasts all the bells and whistles of the modernist’s vocabulary, at times as eerie as anything in Ligeti’s contribution to 2001’s soundtrack, but its unmistakable debt to Bach, with his characteristic interplay between drama and meditation, remains prominent throughout.

The South Bank did it proud with four massed Polish choirs (including the Warsaw Boys Choir), and the versatile London Philharmonic Orchestra, all rigorously marshalled under Vladimir Jurowski’s baton, leaving the 80-minute work sounding fresh but controlled. Dietrich Henschel’s attractive light baritone made for a pleasing Christ, despite uncomfortable strain whenever required to reach into falsetto, while poised, liquid soprano Elizabeth Atherton beautifully underpinned the moments of quiet reflection.

It was a pity that Omar Ebrahim’s spoken Latin narrative should have been over-amplified, but it still provided the weight and solemnity which feeds directly into centuries of sacred works, just as Penderecki intended it should. And when the octogenarian composer appeared to take his bow, the audience rose immediately in a standing ovation.