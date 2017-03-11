A comedian has written an account of an incident where she apparently found herself exchanging words with a racist audience member.

Janey Godley, a stand-up comedian, claims she was doing a gig at Wild Cabaret where she was MC-ing on 9 March when she asked a couple in the audience what they thought "the best thing about travelling through Scotland was".

The man - whom Godley says was from Toronto - reportedly replied: "The lack of brown people."

"I bark a laugh as obviously he's joking and the woman goes bright red," Godley wrote in a Facebook post. "People say s**t at a comedy club in knee jerk nerves sometimes."

She says she responded with: "Ok so that's a nervous answer, funny and all but seriously you aren't racist'... (he is staring not laughing) Toronto is the most diverse city on the planet is that why you live outside Toronto? Did they throw you out Klan Boy?"

"He [the man] shrugs his shoulders and stares at me. I say to his wife: 'So when you married Hitler did you know the depths of his racism?' I am still hoping she will clear it up and say it's a joke."

The woman reportedly then said: "Well he's never been so open about it before like this in public."

This happened last night when I was onstage pic.twitter.com/8c9LmCPVGk — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 10, 2017

Godley says she then ripped into the man and said: "Well since you hate brown people and do remember you are a visitor to our country, I hope you have a mild car crash on our roads, not a big one but you need to visit our awesome NHS and when the Somalian surgeon says you need a blood transfusion and a new kidney make sure you mention to him that you only want WHITE [emphasis Godley's] people's blood and organs and then let us know how that works out for you..."

A Chinese comedian ('Chris') was then reportedly introduced to the stage by Godley, who said: "Well this is awkward eh?"

Godley says that the other comedians performing "ripped him until the end of the show... each and every one of us".

"Comedians never stop resisting this shite. Never," she concluded.

Her post has been retweeted almost a thousand times on Twitter since it was shared on Friday.

Janey Godley declined to comment when approached by The Independent.