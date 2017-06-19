Meet the main characters of Transformers: The Last Knight

Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg)

This protective father and junk-recycling inventor has been allied to the Autobots ever since he rescued Optimus Prime from the scrap heap. He’s been separated from his family and living on the run, but destiny has other plans. Only Cade can broker a peace between humans and transformers.

Lt Col William Lennox (Josh Duhamel)

This military man has long been an Autobot ally, but now his loyalties are divided. He’s joined the Transformers Reaction Force, or TRF, a group dedicated to wiping out every last Transformer on the planet. But when a new menace threatens to destroy Earth, might these enemies start working together?

Vivian Wembley (Laura Haddock)

Meet Vivian Wembley, who combines the beauty of an English rose with the brains of an academic. Still, even an Oxford University professor is liable to be disconcerted by her first time encountering a Transformer. Vivian could also be a new love interest for Cade — once she calms down, that is.

Bumblebee

Named for his yellow and black appearance, Optimus Prime’s second-in-command is 18ft of pure loyalty and determination. Bumblebee lost his ability to speak in a long-ago battle, but he isn’t entirely mute. He uses selected playback of radio and TV signals to communicate with others.

Megatron

At 30ft tall, this high-ranking Decepticon is gigantic — even by Transformers standards. This makes him the most feared of all the Autobots’ enemies. He’s ruthless in his pursuit of power — once even using the Lincoln Memorial monument in Washington DC as a throne — and has cheated death several times.

Optimus Prime

The de facto leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime has been missing from Earth since he flew into space in search of the Creators at the end of the previous movie, Transformers: Age Of Extinction. Will he make his return to Earth in time to help his ally Cade and the rest of the humans in their hour of need?

Drift

Honour is very important to the samurai-like Drift, who occasionally uses the traditional Japanese form of poetry haikus to get his point across. Though sometimes at odds with Bumblebee, he always does his duty in battle. Now he’s no longer in hiding and also has a new alt mode: a black and red Mercedes.

Sir Edmund Burton (Anthony Hopkins)

(Rex Features)

From the grandeur of his country pile, historian and astronomer Sir Edmund has been keeping track of this war. His hope is to save the future by helping Cade unlock the secrets of the past. Did you know there were Transformers on Earth way back in Medieval times? Sir Edmund did.

Izabella (Isabela Moner)

With only her sidekick Sqweeks to rely on, this tough, street-smart young woman has been fending for herself since she was orphaned during the Battle of Chicago (seen in Transformers: Dark Of The Moon). Nicknamed Little J-Lo by Cade, Izabella is proud of her Latina heritage and her natural leadership qualities.

Sqweeks

Little Sqweeks is cute, cool and resourceful — his alt mode is a Vespa scooter — and just as Optimus Prime once bonded with Cade, he has a special relationship with the street-smart Izabella. If all Transformers were as adorable as this little guy, there might never have been a war in the first place. He’s definitely a Transformer to fall in love with.

Cogman

Sir Edmund’s butler is a human-sized “headmaster” (a Transformer fused with an organic life-form) who transforms into an elegant silver Aston Martin. He’s polite and proper, but rumour has it, he has some unresolved anger-management issues.

Hot Rod

The hot-headed Hot Rod (aka Rodimus) speaks with a French accent and can come across as arrogant at times. But that’s only because he’s passionate about his work. He’s Bumblebee’s brother-in-arms and a protector for Vivian, who sometimes transforms into her car, a Citroën DS.

Crosshairs

The ultimate lone sniper, Crosshairs lets it be known that his only priority is himself. But that doesn’t mean he can’t sometimes be persuaded to utilise his impressive skillset for the good of all Autobots. He’s a dab hand with an Orbital Assault Carrier and an experienced rider of Dinobots.

Barricade

Last seen falling in battle in Dark of The Moon, Barricade is a bad-cop Decepticon who lives among the humans, disguised as a police car. The words “To punish and enslave…” appear on his rear quarter, a cruel parody of the police slogan “to protect and serve”.