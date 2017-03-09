The joys and perils of Secret Cinema

Since starting in 2007, Secret Cinema has grown from being a small, intimate gathering of friends to a phenomenally huge event attended by thousands of costumed persons every year.

Really, Secret Cinema went mainstream in 2014, when - for Back to the Future - they decided to recreate 1950s Hill Valley. While two initial performances were cancelled with only a few hours noticed (leading to widespread criticism on social media), reviewers raved about the entire experience, The Independent recalling how the production “blurred the line between fiction and reality”.

Realising big projects could make a lot of money, Secret Cinema was changed forever. Beforehand, their productions were nearly all ‘Tell No One’ events, where attendees wouldn’t be told beforehand what the film showing was going to be (they have since done various similar, smaller events, including a secret screening of Dr. Strangelove). However, now thousands of people are attending these events - 40,000 Back to the Future tickets sold within the first hour of being on sale - Secret Cinema reveals the film beforehand.

So, how did they follow-up the unfathomable success of Back to the Future? Why, with another classic, of course! Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back was a phenomenal production that took place in a secret East London location.

Where Back to the Future entertained by having bands play Hill Valley High School and offering you the Marty McFly experience, Empire was a new beast that still marks Secret Cinema’s absolute high point. While participants were able to freely roam Tatooine, actors were on hand to play-out the first Star Wars film almost in its entirety. There was even a huge X-Wing model that blew up the DeathStar.

Then, of course, attendees were sat down to watch the second, and best, Star Wars film while actors dressed as Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker acted out those infamous “I am your father” scenes alongside the projection. It was the perfect evening for any Star Wars fan, such as myself (How could watching Han Shoot First surrounded by other people dressed in costume not be unbelievably fun?).

Unfortunately, though, despite two hugely successful productions, the follow-up was a dud. 28 Days Later was, by nearly all accounts, a huge letdown. The majority of the production required attendees - whose costumes, by no choice of their own, were unimaginative medical garb - to run through a post-apocalyptic world while actors, dressed as zombies, jumped out. However, once you clocked actors couldn’t actually touch you for health and safety reasons, along with people not being able to run due to narrow corridors, the event’s punch was lost.

What was perhaps worse was, after the light run was over, people were made to wait around in an enclosure, where the only entertainment was people shouting at you, a rave where DJs played The Prodigy, and - of course - buying food and drink. This marks the predominant problem many people have with Secret Cinema: the cost.

While tickets have been priced around the £49 mark, some begin around £79. On top of that, drinks and food are rather excessively priced inside. For the rich, that’s fine, but for many - when you Secret Cinema won’t actually tell you beforehand what the event entails - it’s a risk not worth taking. With 28 Days Later, the price wasn’t worth it. Which was unfortunate as the last two major events were so great.

Dirty Dancing, which also took place in 2016, was an improvement, capitalising on how Secret Cinema’s musical events have always felt like huge parties that just happen to be themed. The Independent’s review likened the event to a music festival, but admitting Secret Cinema hadn’t quite fulfilled its true potential.

Now, though, we have the Moulin Rouge!, the current pinnacle of Secret Cinema. They have managed to up the ante once more, creating an event almost on-par with their ‘screening’ of Empire all those years ago. The production takes the best bits of every other production and crams them together for something truly awe-striking; a sensory overload, as noted in our review.

The question is, where do Secret Cinema go from here? Another musical, like almost-Oscar Best Picture La La Land? Or perhaps something truly audacious, like Lord of the Rings? Imagine acting out the entire Fellowship of the Ring, only to watch the Two Towers. It would be phenomenal (and exceedingly long). Whatever the case, just not another over-priced horror, thanks.