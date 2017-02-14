Australian actor Hugh Jackman has had his sixth skin cancer removed.

The X-Men star posted a photograph on Instagram, showing him with a plaster across his nose.

He told his 9.7 million followers: "Another basal cell carcinoma.

"Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well.

"Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear!"

Jackman, 48, warned people to protect themselves from the sun, adding the hashtag "£wearsunscreen".

The famous men and women who aren’t afraid to speak their mind







10 show all The famous men and women who aren’t afraid to speak their mind

















1/10 Leonardo DiCaprio On climate change: 'Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.' Getty

2/10 Chrissy Teigen 'I will never stop talking about how horrible Donald Trump is. Even after he loses, I will set an alert to my phone to remind me to not stop.’ Getty

3/10 Nicki Minaj On the war on drugs and US prison system: “What it has become is not a war on drugs. It has become slavery. Or something crazier. When I see how many people are in jail, I feel like, ‘Wait a minute. Our government is aware of these statistics and thinks it’s OK’ The sentences are inhumane.” Christopher Polk/Getty Images for A+E Networks

4/10 Emily Ratajkowski 'I am not shamed or apologetic of what my body might represent to you. It’s the body I was given. I'm no less worthy of making political points about feminism or fighting for the reclaiming of female sexuality because of it.' Andrew Toth/Getty Images

5/10 Jesse Williams On racial equality: ‘Now what we've been doing is looking at the data and we know that police somehow manage to de-escalate, disarm and not kill white people every day. So what's going to happen is we are going to have equal rights and justice in our own country or we will restructure their function and ours.’ Getty

6/10 Zendaya On claiming a magazine photoshopped her: ‘Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19 year old hips and torso quite manipulated. These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have.’ Getty

7/10 Jennifer Lawrence ‘I’m over trying to find the "adorable" way to state my opinion and still be likable! F**k that. I don't think I've ever worked for a man in charge who spent time contemplating what angle he should use to have his voice heard. It's just heard.' AFP/Getty Images

8/10 John Legend On Black Lives Matter: 'We should not have to jump through hoops to prove black people shouldn’t be shot by police during routine traffic stops. So many people work so hard to find a reason why executing a human being during a traffic stop is ok. IT’S NOT OK.' Getty

9/10 Amandla Stenberg On cultural appropriation: 'What would America be like if we loved black people as much as we loved black culture?' Getty Images

10/10 Maisie Williams On feminism: “I [also] feel like we should stop calling feminists ‘feminists’ and just start calling people who aren’t feminist ‘sexist’ – and then everyone else is just human. You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label because they’re bad.' Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The father-of-two had his first skin cancer removed in 2013 after his actress wife Deborra-Lee Furness suggested he should get a mole on his nose checked.

He wrote on social media at the time: "Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right!

"I had a Basal Cell Carcinoma. Please don't be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!!"

Jackman's fifth skin cancer was removed in February last year.