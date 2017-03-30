Inside the world of Ghost In The Shell

Welcome to the world of Ghost In The Shell: brace yourself for a culture shock. This new movie realises in spectacular detail a world first imagined by Masamune Shirow’s seminal Manga series.
The story takes place in a near future metropolis where grime-streaked skyscrapers compete for space with towering holograms and airborne taxis.
It’s a place where the people are tough and the cyborgs are even tougher. Here, you might be served your drink by a bartender’s bionic arm or communicate with colleagues via telepathic implants instead of intra office email.
Yet, even in this context, The Major is something special. She’s the first of her kind, a human brain (or “ghost”) housed in an entirely synthetic cyber body (or “shell”). As a child her parents were killed by a terrorist attack on the refugee boat which brought her to this country.
The Major’s own injuries were extensive, but her ghost was salvaged and repurposed by the powerful corporation Hanka Robotics. Now all she retains of her past are some haunting glitches in the code.
This makes The Major perfectly suited to her job at crimefighting agency Section 9 — you might even say she was “made for it”.
The multicultural, multilingual, all-action unit is headed up by softly spoken veteran Daisuke Aramaki, while The Major’s key ally is Batou, a fiercely professional cop whose only soft spot is reserved for the local pack of stray dogs.
So what kind of crime do they fight at Section 9? All these upgrades and enhancements have left the networked brains of humans vulnerable to a new kind of attack called ghost hacking. It’s no longer just your bank details or browser history that criminals seek to exploit, it’s your entire consciousness.
Of all their targets, it’s shadowy cyber terrorist Kuze who presents the most disturbing threat. He seems to hold a grudge against Hanka Robotics and anything associated with the company, including the Section 9 team, yet The Major feels inexplicably drawn to him.
However strongly Batou and Daisuke advise her against a direct confrontation, she’s powerless to resist. So who’s who in the world of Ghost In The Shell? Click through the gallery below to meet the cast.
They're a motley crew of cyborg-human mash-ups - here's everything you need to know about Ghost In The Shell's main players.
The Major
She’s the most advanced human-cyborg hybrid in existence, built to be the perfect crime-fighting soldier, but still somehow human. The Major has always done her duty, yet she’s beginning to doubt all she’s been told about her own past. For the part Scarlett Johansson brings to bear all her experience of action roles, sci-fi blockbusters and character-focused drama in one compelling performance.
Enhancements: Cyborg from the neck down and human from the neck up, The Major is the singularity personified.
Kuze
Shadowy cyber-terrorist Kuze is a brilliant hacker motivated by revenge, but he’s more than just a villain: he’s a mystery that must be solved if The Major is ever to truly understand her own identity. Michael Carmen Pitt, who plays Kuze, also appeared as First World War veteran and bootlegger James Darmody in HBO’s prohibition era drama Boardwalk Empire.
Enhancements: Early on he demonstrates his unusual skill at ghost-hacking, but the origin of these abilities is unclear.
Batou
A friend like Batou makes everything that little bit easier. The Major’s second-in-command has the bear-like physicality to back her up in a fight, but it’s his emotional support she relies on most. Danish actor Pilou Asbæk is best known to British viewers as Borgen’s spin doctor Kasper Juul, although he previously co-starred with Johansson in the 2014 film Lucy.
Enhancements: Batou only enhances when replacing an injured body part, but given the dangerous nature of his work, those injuries are becoming more frequent.
Daisuke Aramaki
The patriarch of the Section 9 family doesn’t need violence or volume to demonstrate his authority, it just comes naturally. It’s a role that’s played with understated poise (and in Japanese) by Renaissance man, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano. Over nearly half a century in the entertainment industry, this comedian/actor/director/game designer has worn many guises, but you may remember his 1997 film Hanabi (also known as Fireworks) or, more likely, TV game show Takeshi’s Castle.
Enhancements: The fact that Aramaki still rocks a revolver should tell you something about his general attitude. Tech upgrades are alright for the kids, but a man needs a weapon he can rely on.
Dr Ouelet
The Major’s creator at Hanka Robotics was imagined as a man in previous iterations of the story, but by casting French actress Juliette Binoche, the film introduces a moving maternal dynamic. Along with Batou, Dr Ouelet is one of only two people that The Major trusts.
Enhancements: Physically Dr Ouelet is 100 per cent organic matter, but has she sacrificed her humanity for scientific ambition?
Togusa
Of all the Section 9 operatives, Togusa is without doubt the most traditional cop, probably because he used to be one. He’s an old-school investigator with a deep-seated suspicion of technology, played in the film by Singaporean actor Chin Han. Named in CNN’s list of Asia’s 25 greatest actors of all time, Han has already had a varied Hollywood career with roles in both The Dark Knight and Contagion.
Enhancements: None at all, thank you very much.
Ladriya
A crafty, competent and extremely Cockney team-member, Ladriya is played by Londoner Danusia Samal. Although her debut feature film, she’s been keeping herself busy as a jazz singer and theatre actress.
Enhancements: Unspecified, but Ladriya has a causal attitude to enhancements. For her, it’s just like getting a new tattoo.
Saito
This sniper specialist has taken his background as a mercenery to its logical conclusion by having his brain surgically connected to his gun. He’s played in the film by Yutaka Izumihara, an Australian actor with Japanese heritage.
Enhancements: Saito’s eye and his gun sights are one, enabling him to handle an automatic weapon with deadly accuracy.
Ishikawa
Fijian-Australian Lasarus Ratuere plays Ishikawa, an information technology expert with a talent for deciphering code and a hedonistic streak.
Enhancements: he jokes about having his stomach enhanced so he can drink more alcohol on nights out.
Borma
In terms of sheer brute force only Batou can rival this muscle man, played by Zimbabwe-born, New Zealand-dwelling actor Tawanda Manyimo.
Enhancements: A fully mechanised body which can be plugged in and recharged at the end of a mission.
