Over the last year, our cinema screens have been graced with some excellent films, ranging from Spotlight to this month’s blockbuster Fantastic Beasts.

However, there have also been numerous big budget disasters. Underperformers included Ben-Hur, Zoolander 2, and Gods of Egypt. According to Forbes, though, none of the above squeezed into their 10 biggest flops of 2016 list.

Using Box Office Mojo, IMDB, and other sources, the publication compiled information to reveal which films - after worldwide box office grosses and estimated production budgets were taken into account - have been Hollywood’s biggest flops.

10 biggest film flops of 2016







10 show all 10 biggest film flops of 2016

















1/10 10. Masterminds $22m box office from $25m budget

2/10 9. Snowden $34.3m box office from $40m budget

3/10 8. Grimsby $28.7m box office from $35m budget

4/10 7. Whiskey Tango Foxtrot $24.9m box office from $35m budget

5/10 6. Keeping Up with the Joneses $26.9m box office from $40m budget

6/10 5. Rachet & Clank $11.8m box office from $20m budget

7/10 4. Pride and Prejudice and Zombies $16.4m box office from $28m budget

8/10 3. Popstar: Never Stop Stopping $9.5m box office from $20m budget

9/10 2. Free State of Jones $23.2m box office from $50m budget STX

10/10 1. Max Steel $4.4m box office from $10m budget

The majority - half of the list - were comedies, including Sacha Baron Cohen’s Grimsby and the Tina Fey/Margot Robbie featuring Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

Surprisingly, despite being a hit with critics, the star-studded Popstar: Never Stop Stopping was the third biggest failures of the year: the film does, however, seem more suited for home release rather than theatrical.

Notably, although superhero films have become the bread and butter of Hollywood, Mattel’s teenage targeted Max Steel was the year’s biggest flop taking just $4.4m at the box office from a $10m budget, not including the marketting costs.

With five weeks left of the year, perhaps another film will top the list. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story anyone? (Just kidding: the spin-off is expected to make $130 million over its first weekend in the US alone.)