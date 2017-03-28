The Sundance Film Festival is always a treasure trove for film fans with a taste for the experimental, and this year proved no different.

One of the most interesting, and warmly received, offerings at 2017's festival was the latest from David Lowery; who went from an initial burst of acclaim with 2013's Ain't Them Bodies Saints, to directing the surprisingly brilliant remake of Disney classic Pete's Dragon last year.

A Ghost Story sees Casey Affleck star as a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost who returns after death to watch over his grieving wife, played by Rooney Mara; forced to watch as the pain of his loss, and even the memory of him, slowly starts to slip away.

It's a film that's strangely received a lot of hype for a near-five minute scene of Rooney Mara eating pie - so expect the entirely unexpected with strange, intriguing cinematic offering.

Its rave reviews, however, praised it as a particularly contemplative, profound examination of the enormity of time and existence itself; growing from the initial questions of loss, to greater explorations of the nature of human connection.

A Ghost Story hits US cinemas on 7 July.