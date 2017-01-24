It seems like Neill Blomkamp's Alien sequel may not be happening after all.

Despite several announcements, the release of concept art and positive chat from Ellen Ripley actor Sigourney Weaver, the director has cast fresh doubt over the status of the future project with one simple word.

In response to a fan question on Twitter asking what the chances were of his Alien project actually happening, Blomkamp responded "slim" inducing sighs everywhere.



Weaver previously revealed that the film had been put on “temporary hold” to allow original Alien director Ridley Scott the opportunity to finish work on Prometheus sequel Alien: Covenant which will be released this May.

She stated: “Ridley asked Neill not to make our Alien 'til after Prometheus 2; he wanted his movie to shoot and be released first.”

Alien 5 was always designed as a follow-up to James Cameron's 1988 sequel Aliens with Blomkamp wanting to be “more liberal” with the mythology regarding the fate of characters Newt and Hicks.

Fantastic Beasts actor Katharine Waterston heads up the cast of Alien: Covenant alongside original star Noomi Rapace, Demián Bichir, Danny McBride and Michael Fassbender (twice).