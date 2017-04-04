Though the footage seen so far seems to heavily lean on the idea Alien: Covenant acts as a kind of prequel to the 1979 original, it's still ostensibly a Prometheus sequel.

The film's plot synopsis has already betrayed that the film's titular Covenant crew uncover what they believe to be an uncharted paradise while journeying to a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, soon coming to understand that this new world is actually a dark, threatening place, inhabited only by the 'synthetic' David (Michael Fassbender), a survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

A first look at David in the film seemed to indicate that the vengeful android is responsible for creating the horrors the Covenant crew stumble across; inevitably, fans had questions as to the fate of the other known survivor of the Prometheus expedition, Noomi Rapace's Elizabeth Shaw.

A new trailer for the film now reveals Shaw's chances are looking pretty non-existent, with the Covenant crew stumbling across what appears to be the Juggernaut, the spacecraft Shaw and a body-less David commandeered, headed straight towards the Engineers' home planet in search of answers.

However, after Katherine Waterston's Daniels stumbles across Shaw's dogtag, the crew uncover Shaw - albeit in holographic form. Her lifeless, splayed out pose doesn't bode well, especially when a tentacle suddenly seems to dart from her back. Was David responsible for this?

Trailer for new Alien: Covenant film released

Guy Pearce is also set for a return after Prometheus, alongside some new faces: Waterston is joined by the likes of Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup, and Danny McBride.

Alien: Covenant will be released in the UK on 12 May.