Angela Lansbury sang the Beauty And The Beast theme and the internet wept

At 90 years-old, you would be forgiven for thinking Dame Angela Lansbury would want to retire from the limelight.

However, the British actor is still working hard, particularly when it comes to pleasing her adoring fans, as exemplified by her wonderful rendition of the Beauty and the Beast theme on Saturday night.

Appearing at the Lincoln Center in New York to promote the 25th-anniversary edition of Disney’s classic film, Lansbury made a surprise appearance on stage to perform ‘Tale As Old As Time’.

It was quite brilliant, the actor even adding in the line “Off to the cupboard now Chip, it's past your bedtime.”

Unsurprisingly, the internet was in floods of tears after the emotional performance, one Tweeter writing "I'm not crying in my bed at 1 in the morning hugging my dog next to me."

Another added: "Angela Lansbury is amazing and this song made me cry I love beauty and beast."

Speaking on the red carpet after the event, Lansbury said she believes Beauty and the Beast is one of the most memorable roles of her career.

“It’s never been very far away from me,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “It will be remembered, I think, as one of the great movies I will be remembered for. Among the movies I will be remembered for, I’d say this is number one or two.”

In recent weeks, the esteemed actor was linked to Game of Thrones, something her publicists have since denied. Meanwhile, Disney is remaking Beauty and the Beast, with Emma Watson as Belle.