Women at Wonder Woman screening given gift bag containing diet pill pamphlet and dish sponge

Belgian cinema chain Kinepolis has been accused of being tone deaf with gift bags it gave to attendees of a women-only showing of Wonder Woman that contained several items to help with household chores.

The bags, which said 'Cool things inside...' and were distributed at the 6 June screening, reportedly contained a scourer, bathroom wiper, dish sponge and a pamphlet for slimming pills.

Wonder Woman, directed by a woman (a rare thing for a blockbuster), has been hailed by some for its feminist identity and message.

"It felt a little absurd," Diana Goodwin, an audience member at Kinepolis, told Belgian outlet VRT.

@Kinepolis Exclusieve goodiebag van Ladies at the movies!? Spons, borstel en aftrekker... Perfecte tools voor een Wonder Woman? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6VlIGCJ7cj — laurent delbar (@LDelbar) June 7, 2017

Inhoud goodiebag @Kinepolis na vrouwenavond WonderWoman. Moest iemand dit aan een vriendin van mij of mijn lief geven, ik zou razend zijn!! pic.twitter.com/NonQnrltMm — Mattias De Vuyst (@mattiasdv) June 8, 2017

"Especially when you're watching a movie that completely revolves around a strong, female superhero.

At the very least it's ironic and inappropriate that women get a scourer and an ad for slimming pills put under their noses pushed during the movie."

Kinepolis said it did not intend for the gifts to come across as misognyistic, explaining they were provided by its sponsors.

We willen onze excuses aanbieden voor deze actie en onoplettendheid. We hebben dan ook veel begrip voor de verbouwereerde reacties. — Kinepolis België (@Kinepolis) June 9, 2017

"We would like to apologize for this oversight," the chain tweeted, "and understand the reactions.

"We will take appropriate action so that this will not occur in the future."