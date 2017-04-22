James Cameron's Avatar sequels have finally been given release dates, after years of false starts and delayed announcements.

The first follow-up to the 2009 science-fiction film will arrive in cinemas in 2020, it has been announced, with the rest released between 2021 and 2025.

Dates were revealed via the franchise's official Facebook page - rather appropriately on Earth Day (likely not a coincidence).

The first, currently untitled sequel will hit theatres on 18 December 2020, while the rest will be released on 17 December 2021, 20 December 2024, and 19 December 2025.

20th Century Fox also announced that production on the four films is officially underway, with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang returning to their roles.

Avatar became the world’s highest-grossing film when it was released in 2009.

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

Cameron originally hoped its sequels would be released from 2015 onwards, however his idea for two sequels developed into four, and he noted earlier this year that the series was an “epic undertaking”. ​

In January he said that filming for Avatar 2 could begin since he had finished writing Avatar 5.

Avatar - Official Trailer

The filmmaker told The Daily Beast: “The thing is, my focus isn’t on Avatar 2. My focus is on Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5 equally. That’s exactly how I’m approaching it.

"They’ve all been developed equally. I’ve just finished the script to Avatar 5. I’m now starting the process of active prep.

"I’ll be working with the actors in the capture volume in August, so I’m booked in production every day between now and then."