It's time to face the music, Captain America fans. The end is near.

However, the character's time with us will actually be a little longer than previously expected, with Chris Evans explaining to The Telegraph that he's actually extended his contract with Marvel so that he could appear in Avengers 4.

"I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter," he said.

"They said they had so many other characters to fit in – Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man – and couldn’t get them all into one movie."

A decision he embarked on, "because it made sense. It’s going to wrap everything up." Which could mean any number of different things for the character, from Captain America kicking the bucket, to him passing the mantle on to another hero.



It'll be interesting to see who Marvel has the gall to kill off in the next two films, if anyone at all, considering a major plot point in the Infinity War series of comics is the death of half the sentient life in the universe. A good way to clean up the studio's overcrowded slate of heroes, at least.

Avengers: Infinity War hits UK cinemas 27 April 2018.