Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has become the biggest-selling Indian film at the worldwide box office.
The sequel, which was released in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi) on 28 April, has grossed $131 million (£101m) globally, beating the record previously held by PK in 2014 ($123 million).
The film - directed by S.S. Rajamouli - is a sequel to 2015 blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning which grossed $100 million. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia all star.
The filmmaker exclusively revealed to Variety at a sold-out BFI screening in London earlier this week that he is working on another sequel.
In India, the film overtook the local record of $83.7 million which was achieved by Dangal which starred Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.
The film sits below new Marvel superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 which is currently riding high at the top of the box office.
