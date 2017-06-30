Between Edgar Wright's Baby Driver hitting cinemas, and the highly publicised firing of the Han Solo movie's directors, it's hard not to be reminded of the drama surrounding Marvel's Ant-Man.

Back in 2003, Wright and his writing partner Joe Cornish wrote an initial treatment for an Ant-Man film, which they were eventually able to pitch to Marvel Studios' then head of production, Kevin Feige.

By 2006, Wright was officially hired for the job, but the project spent numerous years in limbo as Marvel concentrated on pushing out their main Avengers films.

It wasn't until 2013 that the film commenced official pre-production, but by 23 May, 2014, Wright and Marvel announced he was leaving the project due to, that old gem, "differences in their vision of the film".

Peyton Reed was hired in his stead, with both Adam McKay and star Paul Rudd roped in to help with script revisions. Though all involved insist there wasn't any bad blood between any of the parties, that doesn't mean that Wright's had an easy time with what became of Ant-Man.

Baby Driver - Trailer 3

Speaking to Uproxx, he stated: "I haven’t seen it and I haven’t even seen the trailer. It would kind of like be asking me, ‘Do you want to watch your ex-girlfriend have sex?’ Like, ‘No, I’m good.’ The closest I came to it was that somebody sitting near me on a flight was watching it."

"And when I saw that the person sitting next to me was going to watch the movie, I thought, hmm, maybe I’m going to do some work on my laptop."

However, he did add that, "I’ll never be pressed into kind of bad-mouthing it, because the truth of the matter is my friends are in it. Paul Rudd is a friend of mine and we’re still very good friends."

Baby Driver is out now.