Edgar Wright is back, baby.

It's been four years since his latest directorial feature - if you ignore his abrupt departure from 2015's Ant-Man - and expectations couldn't be higher for one of the UK's most innovative, beloved directors.

The first trailer for Baby Driver has debuted alongside its SXSW premiere, which has already seen the film receive rave reviews and a label as "Gone in 60 Seconds for the La La Land crowd", thanks to its intense mix of car stunts and rollicking musical soundtrack.

Ansel Elgort stars as getaway driver Baby, whose life is constantly accompanied by music blaring through his headphones, in an effort to drown out the constant hum in his head caused by a childhood accident. However, a chance meeting with the girl of his dreams (Lily James), puts Baby in something of a predicament: as he attempts to ditch his criminal life without incurring the wrath of his bosses.

Kevin Spacey stars as the crew's top honcho, alongside Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.

Baby Driver hits UK cinemas 16 August.