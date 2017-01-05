Winning the BAFTA Rising Star Award often leads to an acclaimed career in Hollywood, with household names like James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart, and Tom Hardy having all won the prestigious award in past years.

Ahead of the 2017 ceremony, this year’s nominees have been announced, with Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland leading the pack. Also nominated is Ruth Negga, The Witch’s Anya Taylor-Joy, Spanish actress Laia Costa, and Manchester by the Sea’s Lucas Hedges.

Holland starred as Billy Eliot The Musical’s titular character between 2008-10, making his on-screen debut in The Impossible but finding worldwide fame starring as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War.

Spider-Man: Homecoming - Trailer

Oscar hopeful Negga starred in two widely acclaimed projects in 2016 – Loving and TV show Preacher – having previously had roles in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Misfits.

Taylor-Joy broke out last year after appearing in the critically applauded horror The Witch, and features in M Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film Split.

Costa came to international attention for her leading role in the German drama Victoria, while Hedges came to prominence in Oscar contending film Manchester by the Sea, the actor having made his debut appearance in Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom.

Last year, the EE BAFTA Rising Star award was won by John Boyega, following his appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He was up against Taron Egerton, Dakota Johnson, Brie Larson, and Bel Powley.

The full list of BAFTA nominations will be announced on 10 January.