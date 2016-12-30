Emma Watson's singing in Beauty and the Beast has been leaked, apparently by accident, from a rather unlikely source... Toys R Us.

The 26-year-old actor's vocal work has been kept under wraps in order to keep some element of surprise for fans, and is absent from all promotional material that has been released so far.

Unfortunately for Disney, a 14-second preview of Watson's singing has reportedly been revealed by a Toys R Us store, which appears to have released the Hasbro Belle toy a little too early.

Jack Morrissey, a producer on the film, confirmed that the audio heard in footage being shared on social media was legit and reposted it on his Instagram account.

GUYS! I just open the doll ans she sings moreeee of the song! this make me crazy!!! ahhh❤✨🥀 @beautyandthebeast #beautyandthebeast #emmawatson #disney #news A video posted by Lissa Ray (@amfrozr) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:03pm PST

The clip was first shared on Instagram by a Beauty and the Beast fan who recorded the audio from the toy store in the US.

The doll features Watson singing 'Something There', originally sung by Paige O'Hara who voiced Belle in the original Disney film, and shows Watson has a pleasingly similar vocal style.

The international trailer for the upcoming live action film was released on 1 December and showed Watson's take on the classic Disney princess, Belle.

Directed by Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), looks set to deliver sumptuous production design, a star cast (Watson, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellan, Luke Evans, Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson), and a bit of a feminist twist on the beloved tale.

It also includes three brand new songs, along with versions of the originals heard in the 1991 animation.

Beauty and the Beast is out in UK cinemas from 17 March 2017.