Ben Wheatley’s latest movie, Free Fire, has seen him delve into the action genre, and it seems his next stop will be surrealist sci-fi.

Alicia Vikander is reportedly in talks for his next project, Freakshift, and appearing on our podcast this week Wheatley told us a little more about the film (you can listen in full below).

“We should be making Freak Shift this year which is a sci-fi film that Amy [Jump] and I have written and has been in development for about five or six years,” he said, “so it looks like that’s finally going to happen.

“It’s about women with shotguns fighting giant crabs.” he added. “There you go, it sells itself.”

Wheatley’s experiments with genre won’t be stopping at sci-fi, however.

“I think we’ll try and make a romcom at some point, and probably make a kids film and a cowboy film,” he told me.

“We want to make stuff that it’s a bit more cheery and less murderous. We haven’t managed it yet but we dp want to do a film where no-one dies!”

Free Fire, which stars Cillian Murphy and Brie Larson, is out in UK cinemas 31 March.