Chance the Rapper is only 24 but he’s been honoured at the BET Awards for his humanitarian services.

The American rapper was presented the Humanitarian Award by Michelle Obama, via video link, who praised his “passionate efforts.”

The former First Lady said on Sunday night, “Chance is showing our young people that they matter, that they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed, and they have so much to contribute to their community and our country."

“I can think of no better legacy to leave, and I am thrilled to celebrate you here to tonight and honoured to call you my friend.”

The 'No Problem' rapper has been a pillar of the community in his home city of Chicago, having actively campaigned against gun violence, to promote racial justice, and even revealed made known his intentions to donate $1million to Chicago Public Schools.

Taking to the stage, Chance gave a powerful speech calling the US government into action. “To be receiving something like this at my age,” the rapper began, “it feels a little early to be getting something like this, but my God doesn’t make mistakes, and I like to think that he’s putting this enormous pressure on me to see how I react."

The part about legalizing weed in Chance The Rapper's speech after receiving the BET Humanitarian Award. pic.twitter.com/ELyqH1lZ0r — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) June 26, 2017



“And I had plans originally to try and tell the world and everybody watching how to make it a better place. To tell everybody in this government that y’all need to let everybody out of jail for selling weed before you start making it legal for people to sell it and make capital off of it.

He continued: “I want to be more involved outside just my community of Chicago. I want to travel overseas and help out people all over the world. And like I said, being 24 and getting something like this, it doesn’t feel deserved yet. But like I said - my God is putting the pressure on me so I can become who I’m supposed to be.”

Full BET Award Winners List:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Beyoncé

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Viewers’ Choice Award: 'Sorry,' Beyoncé

Best Group: Migos

Best Collaboration: 'Bad and Boujee,' Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert/ “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Remy Ma

Video of the Year: 'Sorry,' Beyoncé/ '24k Magic,' Bruno Mars

Video Director of the Year: 'Sorry,' Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Best Actress: Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor: Mahershala Ali

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Lecrae

Youngstars Award: Yara Shahidi

Best Movie: Hidden Figures

Sportswoman of the Year Award: Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award: Stephen Curry

Centric Award: 'Cranes in the Sky,' Solange

Album of the Year: Lemonade, Beyoncé

Best International Act, Europe: Stormzy

Best International Act, Africa: Wizkid

Humanitarian Award: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award: New Edition