Chicago-based Bill Murray fans have a reason to get very excited, with news the legendary actor is set to open a bar in the area based on one of his most popular films.

The Daily Herald reports Murray and his five brothers have made a verbal agreement to open a Caddyshack-themed bar within the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, close to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

A first Caddyshack-themed restaurant/bar was opened at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida in 2001 by the brothers: Bill Murray, chef Andy, financial executive Ed and actors Brian, Joel and John.

Bill Murray, of course, famously starred as the ruthlessly idiotic greenskeeper Carl Spackler in the 1980 comedy classic Caddyshack; a film that still remains one of his most iconic roles to date, with the six brothers' experiences growing up as caddies at the Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspiring Brian-Doyle Murray to pen the film's script.

The Murrays are now working to get a written lease for the 11,000-square-foot space at the Crowne Plaza.

Bill Murray has recently been confirmed as a cast member in Wes Anderson's latest project, animated movie Isle of Dogs; alongside voice work from the likes of Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johannson, F. Murray Abraham, and Tilda Swinton.